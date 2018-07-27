Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nighthawk files technical report for mineral resource update on the Colomac Gold Project

27.07.2018  |  CNW

TSX: NHK

TORONTO, July 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) announces today that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Indin Lake Property, Colomac Project, Indin Lake Belt, Northwest Territories, Canada", outlining an updated inferred resource estimate for the Colomac Gold Project, as announced June 13, 2018.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.nighthawkgold.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred mineral resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 18-24 months.

Qualified Person

Dr. Michael J. Byron, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & Chief Executive Officer of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Please refer to NI 43-101 technical report "Technical Report and mineral resource estimate update on the Colomac Property of the Indin Lake Project", dated June 17, 2013, as filed under the company's profile on www.sedar.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nighthawk-files-technical-report-for-mineral-resource-update-on-the-colomac-gold-project-300688029.html

SOURCE Nighthawk Gold Corp.



Contact
Nighthawk Gold Corp., Tel: 1-647-794-4313, Email: info@nighthawkgold.com, Website: www.nighthawkgold.com; Dr. Michael Byron, President & CEO, Tel: 1-647-794-4359; Michael G. Leskovec, CFO, Tel: 1-647-794-4360; Suzette N Ramcharan, VP, Corporate Development, Tel: 1-647-794-4362
