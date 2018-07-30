Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) Quarterly Report - Review of Activities

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) ("Alt" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the quarter ending 30th June 2018.OverviewDuring this period, Alt has largely focused on realising the Company's vison of expanding existing JORC Resources and making new discoveries in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, and moving towards establishment of a central gold production hub at the Bottle Creek mine site. Specific activity has included extensive RC as well as some Diamond and Aircore drilling at the Bottle Creek Project, and initial reconnaissance into the wider Mt Ida Gold Belt.Key Points:Bottle Creek, WA- Strategic Planning for future development of Bottle Creek as a Mining Hub has commenced- 8,500m RC drilling completed at Emu Deposit for 96 holes; significant intercepts from the north end of Emu include:o 11m @ 11.7 g/t Au from 82m, including 6m @ 18.4 g/t Auo 24m @ 5.8 g/t Au from 56m, including 2m @ 27.5 g/t Auo 18m @ 4.8 g/t Au from 58m, including 1m @ 31.8 g/t Au and 5m @ 5.8 g/t Auo 10m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 39m, including 4m @ 7.8 g/t Auo 7m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 65m, including 2m @ 11.7 g/t Auo 18m @ 3.8 g/t Au from 53m, including 3m @ 8.4 g/t Auo 9m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 95mo 11m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 94mo 13m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 39m, including 4m @ 6.7 g/t Au- Broad high grade gold zones continue at the north end of the Emu deposit indicating mineralisation is open along strike and at depth- Bonanza grades at Southwark of up to 140 g/t Au including:o 21m @ 10.8 g/t Au from 49m, including 4m @ 49.0 g/t Au, including 1m @ 140.0 g/t Auo 16m @ 6.4 g/t Au from 73m, including 7m @ 10.9 g/t Auo 34m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 35m, including 3m @ 7.2 g/t Au, 2m @ 13.1 g/t Au, and 2m @ 16.0 g/t Auo 23m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 77m to EOHo 8m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 52mo 13m @ 2.8 g/t Au from 41m to EOHo 36m @ 1.8 g/t Au from 23m, including 4m @ 7.0 g/t Auo 15m @ 1.8 g/t Au from 67m, including 3m @ 6.0 g/t Auo 25m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 36mo 19m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 24mo 33m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 31m, including 4m @ 4.2 g/t Au- Final three RC holes at Southwark confirmed depth potential:o 5m @ 9.1 g/t Au from 79mo 16m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 92mo 8m @ 1.3 from 59mo 10m @ 1.2 g/t Au 79m to EOH- 5 new diamond holes completed at Emu and Southwark for a total of 730m- 9 diamond tails completed to close out holes that ended in mineralisation for a total of 193mTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3C75XZR4





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





