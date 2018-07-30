Atalaya Mining Plc Announces NI 43-101 Technical Report for Proyecto Riotinto

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce the filing of the technical report on the updated resources and reserves estimate for its Proyecto Riotinto in south west Spain. The report has been compiled in accordance with the guidelines set out in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Findings of the report were released on 9 July 2018.

The lead author of the technical report is Alan C. Noble P.E., who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and the AIM rules for Companies, and is independent of Atalaya.

The report has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / James Ash / James Browne +44 20 7680 6550 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner +44 20 7236 1010

QUALIFIED PERSON AND QUALITY CONTROL

Information of a scientific or technical nature in this Proyecto Riotinto technical report was prepared under the supervision of Alan C. Noble P.E., an independent Qualified Person under the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, William Rose (WLR Consulting), Jaye Pickarts, Roger White (Golder), John Fleay and Matt Langridge (Minnovo).

Mr. Noble has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:public://news_release_pdf/atalayamining07302018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Atalaya Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire