Kincora board appointment

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2018 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV: KCC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Lewis Marks has joined as a member of the Board of Directors.

A former practicing and currently registered New York lawyer, Mr. Marks has lived and worked in Asia for 37 years, with a residence and business operations in Mongolia for most of the last 17 years. Mr. Marks currently serves as a Director of Tsast Impex LLC, the second largest construction company in Mongolia, and is a Director of Steppe Gold Ltd., which in May'18 successfully completed a $25 million Initial Public Offering on the TSX and is anticipated to be a gold producer by year end from its Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) project located in Dornod province, in North-East Mongolia.

Since 2002, Mr. Marks has served as Member of the Board of Directors of the LIM Japan Fund and been Managing Member of MIC Global Partners LLC. Since 2003, he has also served on the Board of Directors of CBH Resources Ltd., which has mining and exploration interests NSW, Australia. From 1980 to 1993 he was with Marc Rich & Co. AG (purchased by Glencore International AG in 1993) and remained with Glencore until 2000, where part of his responsibilities included selling Mongolian copper into China, which first brought him to Mongolia in 1991.

Mr. Marks earned his Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service at the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and his Juris Doctor from the School of Law, State University of New York at Buffalo.

Sam Spring, President & CEO commented, "Kincora is pleased to welcome Lewis to the Board and will benefit from his experience across the natural resource sector, including having lived and worked in Mongolia for 17 years, with extensive experience across the Asia Pacific and copper sector."

The Company will grant to Mr. Lewis options to purchase up to an aggregate of 125,000 common shares each exercisable on or before July 30th, 2020 at a price of $0.20 per share.

About Kincora

Kincora is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on Tier 1 copper-gold projects in Mongolia.

