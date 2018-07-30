Auryn Resources Arranges $4.6 million Flow-Through Funding

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2018 -- Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX: AUG, NYSE AMERICAN: AUG, “Auryn” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has arranged a $4.6 million non-brokered flow-through private placement. The placement will consist of approximately 1.25 million flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) priced at CAD$1.60 per FT Share and approximately 1.5 million charity flow-through shares (the “Charity FT Shares”) priced at CAD$ 1.75 per Charity FT Share (the “Offering”).



Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman, commented, “This offering, raised at a premium to our current share price, will fund the remainder of our Canadian exploration programs this summer and preserve our hard dollar treasury for corporate costs and the ongoing exploration at our Sombrero project in Peru.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund its summer exploration programs at the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects in Nunavut and the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia.

The FT Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Charity FT Shares will also qualify as “flow-through shares” and will be sold on a charitable flow-through basis. The gross proceeds of the sale of the Offering will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) to be incurred by no later than December 31, 2019 for renunciation to investors in the Offering effective December 31, 2018.

The shares under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period and will not be offered or registered in the United States. Commissions may be paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before August 2, 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to; the negotiation, execution of subscription agreements and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Auryn Resources Inc.

“Ivan Bebek”

Executive Chairman

About Auryn

Auryn Resources is a technically driven junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through project acquisition and development. The Company’s management team is highly experienced with an impressive track record of success and has assembled an extensive technical team as well as a premier gold exploration portfolio. Auryn is focused on scalable high-grade gold deposits in established mining jurisdictions, which include the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC.

