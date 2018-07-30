Durango Reports AGM Results

Vancouver, July 30, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report the results of its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held Friday July 27, 2018 at 1700-666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy representing an aggregate of 7,871,631 shares, being 20.84% of the 37,766,019 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of June 22, 2018.

All four nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Marcy Kiesman, Veronica Liu, Thea Koshman, and Twila Jensen, were re-elected as directors of Durango for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved Durango's 10% rolling stock option plan and re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, chartered accountants for the 2018-year audit.

Following the AGM, directors re-elected Marcy Kiesman as the Company's President and CEO, and Veronica Liu as the CFO.

Marcy Kiesman, President of Durango stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support. We are focused on bringing value to our shareholders through the exploration, drilling and expansion of Durango's properties positioned for discovery. We look forward to an exciting exploration year for Durango."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

George Aizpurua, VP of Communications

First Canadian Capital Corp.

Telephone: 416.742.5600 or 647.500.2389

Email: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, commencement and completion of exploration, and raising additional capital for exploration expenditures, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

