Timberline Resources Announces Loan Agreement

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Timberline Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TLRS; TSX-V: TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announced today that it proposes to enter into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with William Matlack (the "Lender"). Under the Loan Agreement, the Lender will loan to Timberline up to US$300,000 (the "Principal Sum"), with the Principal Sum bearing interest at an annual rate of 18%, compounded monthly. The loan is unsecured and the Principal Amount and accrued interest will become due for repayment on January 20, 2020, but may be repaid early without penalty. The Lender is an arm's length party to the Company. Amounts drawn under the Loan Agreement will be used for exploration expenditures, annual property holding costs, and working capital requirements of the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement, the Company will issue to the Lender that number of non-transferrable common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that is equal to 100% warrant coverage of the Principal Sum, determined by dividing the Principal Sum by the Company's last closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") prior to the effective date of the Loan Agreement. The Company has applied to the TSX-V for the listing of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants. The Warrants constitute a "loan bonus" pursuant to TSX-V Policy 5.1 - Loans, Bonuses, Finder's Fees and Commissions and remain subject to TSX-V acceptance.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. is focused on advancing district-scale gold and copper exploration and development projects in Nevada, including its 23 square-mile Eureka property, comprised of the Lookout Mountain, Windfall, and Oswego projects which lie along three separate structural stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies; and as the expected operator of two joint venture projects - the Paiute project joint venture with a subsidiary of Barrick Gold, and the Elder Creek project joint venture with McEwen Mining. All of these properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in northern Nevada, known to be one of the state's highest grade, former producers. Timberline is increasing its owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (24,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 estimated resource information for the Eureka property may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR."

