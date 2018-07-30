A.I.S. Begins Geophysics at Salinitas, Salta, Argentina

Vancouver, July 30, 2018 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce the engagement of Quantec Geoscience ("Quantec") to complete a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on the Salinitas lithium brine project (the "Project") in the Salinas Grande Salar in Salta, Argentina. AIS has partnered with MGX Minerals (CSE: XMG) on the Project who is currently earning an 80% interest. The TDEM geophysical survey will be conducted along 52 stations spaced in 500 meter intervals across the edge of the salar to test for shallow, near surface brines to determine locations with anomalous concentrations of lithium.

About the Salinitas Lithium Brine Project

The Salinitas tenements are located in the lithium triangle of Argentina, Salar de Salinas Grandes, Province of Salta. The 4,308 hectare land package resides in the Puna region of northwest Argentina near the border of Chile, an area renowned for its lithium- and potassium-rich brine resources. MGX can earn an undivided 80% interest at any time during the Agreement by making payments totaling US$3.2 million. MGX has also agreed to incur total expenditures of at least US$1.2 million prior to May 31, 2020.

Qualified person

Phillip Thomas, BSc, Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the company as he is an officer and shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals, who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop early-stage projects worldwide, that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused exclusively on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

