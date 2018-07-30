The Geological Survey of Canada publishes a scientific article on Sirios Cheechoo gold property

MONTREAL, July 30, 2018 -- Sirios announces that the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) has recently published a scientific article on the Cheechoo gold discovery. The study demonstrates, among other things, that the gold mineralization within the reduced intrusion of Cheechoo represents a new style of mineralization in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.



The article is the result of a collaboration between researchers of the centre Eau Terre Environnement of the National Institute of Scientific Research, the GSC and Sirios’ geologists. Specifically, metallogenic studies on Cheechoo were done by Mr. Arnaud Fontaine who is completing his doctoral thesis on the Éléonore gold deposit of Goldcorp, under the supervision of Dr. Benoît Dubé of GSC and professor Michel Malo, researcher at the centre Eau Terre Environnement of the National Institute of Scientific Research.

"We are pleased that the Geological Survey of Canada has dedicated a feature article outlining the distinctive characteristics of Cheechoo, which is the most promising gold discovery of Sirios’ history" states Dominique Doucet, President and founder of Sirios Resources.

The scientific article titled: "Geology of the Cheechoo gold property, Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Superior Province, northern Quebec" can be downloaded at the following link: https://doi.org/10.4095/308244

