UPDATE -- Hunt Mining Provides an Update on Concentrate Shipments From Martha Project - 2018 Year to Date
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 30, 2018 -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) (OTCQB:HGLD) is pleased to update concentrate shipments from the Martha Project located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The total, contained troy ounces of silver and gold in these three shipments was 87,533.49 and 206.98, respectively.
|Argentina Ag-Au 2018 Shipments (based on Alex Stewart outbound port assays)
|Shipment
|Date of Analysis
|Weight dmt
|Ag g/t grade & weighted average
|Au g/t grade & weighted average
|Silver (Troy Ounces)
|Gold (Troy Ounces)
|10
|19-Feb-2018
|19.997
|55,897
|91.7
|35,937.19
|58.96
|11
|20-Mar-2018
|13.295
|48,230
|47.4
|20,615.62
|20.26
|12
|23-Jul-2018
|16.253
|59,288
|244.5
|30,980.69
|127.76
|Summaries
|49.527
|54,952.02
|129.94
|87,533.49
|206.98
1 troy ounce = 31.1035 grams
dmt = dry metric tonne
g/t = grams per tonne
Grades are based on independent assays taken at the Deseado port by Alex Stewart International, a global, independent, certified analytical services company.
Ongoing activity at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these production activities. Hunt is presently preparing an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”) for the Martha property. It is anticipated that this Technical Report will be published in Q3 2018.
Donald J, Birak, an independent consulting geologist and Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical and details of this press release.
Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.
About Hunt Mining
Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.
