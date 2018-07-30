Tongon Works Towards Fresh Start After Stoppage

Abidjan, CÃ´te d'Ivoire (FSCwire) - Randgold Resources' Tongon gold mine is seeking to restart mining and processing operations based on the agreement entered into between the workers leadership, union representatives, local authorities, mine management and the government's mining and labour ministries.

"Given the ongoing social issues that have intermittently affected the mine's operations over the past two years, and after the latest work stoppage which halted production two weeks ago, we have engaged with government who have taken measures to secure the assets and are dealing with the situation," chief executive Mark Bristow said at a media briefing here today.

Bristow said he was encouraged to note that the matter was receiving attention at the highest level of the Ivorian government. The government led a process which in April produced an agreement between the mine and the unions that there would be a negotiation period during which work would continue as usual. This was progressing well until 13 July when the unions made new demands that were outside the existing multi-party agreement as well as Ivorian labour law, subsequently abandoning the negotiations and halting the mine's operations.

"At that stage Tongon was recovering from a stumbling start to the year and was on track to achieve its revised production guidance. We will now have to review its forecast in the light of the work stoppage and the time it will take to bring the operation back on line and up to full production," he said.

