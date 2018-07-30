HAWKEYE Starts Work Programs in the BC Golden Triangle

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 2018 first phase work programs over its BC Golden Triangle Properties.

Exploration has begun on the Boomerang property which is located 25 kilometres northwest of Teck’s Schaft Creek Mine and 50 kilometres north of Teck and Newmont’s Galore Creek deposit. The Boomerang work program involves geological mapping, and the collection of an estimated 40 stream sediment samples, 490 soil samples and 200 rock samples.

Work on HAWKEYE’s McBride and Todagin Properties in the Golden Triangle is scheduled to start on August 20, 2018.

HAWKEYE’s Boomerang Project is situated directly south of Telegraph Creek, BC, and northeast of Yehiniko Lake which drains north on Yehiniko Creek to the Stikine River. The claims are transected by Boomerang Creek in the south and another unnamed creek in the north, both of which contain numerous peripheral drainages from a major WNW-oriented topographic high following the Hazelton Group geology. Similar to Hawkeye’s McBride and Todagin properties and those held by GT Gold in the northeastern section of the Golden Triangle, the principal geological units underlying the claims comprise the Hazelton and Stuhini Groups with precious and base metal mineralization commonly associated with structural controls or porphyry systems within and adjacent to intrusions.

All soil, silt and rock samples will be delivered on a regular basis to ALS Global’s analytical facility for precious metal and multi-element analysis. ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO / IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.

Greg Davison, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to HAWKEYE is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Davison has prepared, reviewed and validated that the technical information contained within this release is accurate.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, world-class Barkerville gold camp and Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE’s corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential cash flow and production opportunities with blue sky discovery potential, and to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Source: HAWKEYE Gold and Diamond Inc. (TSX Venture:HAWK, OTC Bulletin Board:HWKDF, FWB:HGT)

