Goldstrike Announces Court Approval of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2018 -- GoldStrike Resources Ltd. ("Goldstrike" or the "Company") (GSR.V) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").



Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As part of the Arrangement, among other things:

LuckyStrike Resources Ltd. ("Luckystrike"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will indirectly acquire the Company's six 100% owned White Gold District properties, being the Lucky Strike, Hotspot, Bull's Eye, BRC, Gold Source and King's Ransom properties;



Goldstrike shareholders will receive one common share of Luckystrike (a "Luckystrike Share") for every seven common shares of Goldstrike held; and



Holders of Goldstrike options and warrants will exchange such securities for new options and warrants of Goldstrike and Luckystrike, which are exercisable into shares of such companies on their existing terms, with necessary adjustments for the Arrangement based on the proportionate value of the White Gold District properties.

Additional details regarding the Arrangement and the additional transactions completed thereunder are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated June 25, 2018, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

