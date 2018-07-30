NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

Snow White Property Claim Boundary and Quarry Permit Boundary Map





A selected grab sample from the newly identified Pure White Zone has high purity quartz grading 99.59% SiO 2 , 0.08% Al, 0.037% Fe, and 0.005% Ti

The Mirror Zone is located along the high purity quartz trend between the Main Zone and Pure White

Rogue is developing a future exploration program to map and sample the Mirror and Pure White Zones

Snow White Main Zone Resource to be released by end of week

A Corporate Update conference call will be held with investors on Wednesday, August 8th at 12:00 pm EST, to discuss the forthcoming Snow White Main Zone Resource and update on the 2018 Plan

TORONTO, July 30, 2018 -- Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RRS) (“Rogue” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the analytical result for the high purity silica from a selected grab sample taken from a new zone named the Pure White Zone on the Snow White quartz project, located near Massey, Ontario, Canada (“Snow White” or the “Project”).

The discovery of the Pure White Zone extends the known high purity quartz mineralization approximately 1,000 metres south of the Main Zone Quarry along a south-southwest trend on the Snow White Property (see Figure 1). Analysis by ALS Global of a selected grab sample taken from the Pure White Zone reported 99.59% SiO 2 , 0.08% Al, 0.037% Fe, 0.005% Ti, 0.01% Ca and 0.001% P. The chemical composition of this sample meets the specifications required for the production of Metallurgical Grade Silicon (“MG-Si”).

A grab sample is a selected sample that is not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Pure White Zone and further work is required to define the boundaries and continuity of the quartz at the Pure White Zone.

“The discovery of a new high purity quartz outcrop, a kilometre south of the Main Zone, when combined with the Mirror Zone, is an excellent indicator of the potential of the Snow White Property,” states Sean Samson, President and CEO. “M.Plan is now finalizing the initial resource estimate for Snow White’s Main Zone and it will be released in the coming days. The identification of additional high purity silica in outcrop, with a pure white colour along the mineralized trend potentially provides a source of future material that meets the specifications for MG-Si and the specialty silica markets.”

The Main Zone and the Pure White Zone are separated by a zone referred to as the Mirror Zone located approximately 400 to 700 metres south of the Main Zone (see Figure 1). High purity quartz mineralization had been identified on the Mirror Zone prior to the acquisition of the project by Rogue with stripping of the area that exposed the quartz vein system. Rogue has not yet confirmed the previously completed analysis from the Mirror Zone.

To view Figure 1, please visit http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec8b397-94fd-4dec-85d4-8557916640de

The Company is developing an exploration program with the objective to determine the near surface high purity silica mineralization contained within the existing quarry permit boundaries. The exploration program will be designed to map, strip and systematically sample the Pure White and Mirror Zones. Exploration could include mechanical stripping of the mineralized zones followed by detailed mapping and channel sampling to define the grade and continuity of the high purity silica.

Corporate Update Conference Call

Rogue is pleased to host a conference call with management Wednesday August 8th, 2018 at noon Eastern (9am Pacific, 6pm in Western Europe). Rogue CEO Sean Samson and VP, Technical Paul Davis will give a corporate update, reviewing progress made in 2018, explaining the forthcoming Main Zone Resource and the Corporate objectives moving forward. The Corporate Presentation will be followed by a brief question and answer period. Interested investors should forward questions in advance to questions@rogueresources.ca. Dial-in numbers to access the conference call as well as a new corporate presentation (including an overview of the forthcoming Main Zone Resource) will be available at noon on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 through our webpage, www.rogueresources.ca. As with past calls, a playback of the call will be available online on our website soon after the call ends.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company remains focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Quebec, exploring its other assets, including the gold potential at Radio Hill and nickel potential at Langmuir, and identifying additional projects or mines that meet its criteria.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

