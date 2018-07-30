INV Metals Appoints VP Exploration and Ecuador Makes Reforms to Allow for Drilling at Regional Properties

TORONTO, July 30, 2018 -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Mr. Darren King as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. King has over 30 years of extensive exploration experience within North, Central, and South America. Mr. King has a MSc. in Geology from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and is a Registered Geologist with the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration. Mr. King will act as the Company’s Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.



Prior to joining INV Metals, Mr. King was the Mine Exploration Manager for South America at Barrick Gold and worked 12 years at Barrick Gold. Mr. King has lived and explored in South America for more than 20 years and he has worked on numerous world class high sulphidation systems including Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Pierina, Pascua-Lama, and Veladero. Mr. King has been involved in the discovery of gold deposits in Panama, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic. Previously, Mr. King spent 13 years working with Inmet Mining also in North, Central, and South America.

Ms. Candace MacGibbon, CEO, commented, “On behalf of management and the Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Darren to the executive team. The Company continues to believe in the exploration potential of both Ecuador and our properties, and we are committed to our strategy to add value by the drill bit. Darren will be responsible for developing a detailed and targeted exploration strategy at both our flagship Loma Larga project (“Loma Larga”), and at our four prospective regional exploration projects. Darren will work closely with our highly experienced team of geologists, who were responsible for the discovery of Loma Larga, to execute our strategy.”

Ms. MacGibbon added, “As a result of the new western discovery at Loma Larga (see press release dated September 18, 2017) management engaged Western Mining Services LLC to complete an extensive review of all the available geophysical, geochemical and geological data available from historical and recent exploration work at Loma Larga to generate and rank exploration targets both near the current deposit and on the broader concessions. The results of that study are currently being reviewed and Darren’s vast experience with high sulphidation systems should prove invaluable as we design a follow up drill program to target high priority areas.”

Recently, the Ecuadorian Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources approved a Ministerial Agreement which now allows for the performance of non-systematic drilling, up to a maximum of forty drill platforms, during the Initial Exploration Phase. Previously drilling was only permitted in the Advanced Exploration Phase. This reform will serve to allow the Company to test prospective gold targets earlier than anticipated within the current exploration phase of our regional properties, once appropriate authorizations are received. INV Metals is currently performing various activities including detailed mapping and soil and rock chip sampling, on its regional properties to define drill targets.

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina.

