Ardito Martohardjono Resigns as a Director of Desert Mountain Energy

Vancouver, July 30, 2018 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) (Frankfurt: QM01) reports that Ardito Martohardjono has resigned his position as a Director of the Company in order to accept a full-time position with Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. ("BV"), an international leader in testing, inspection and certification. That position precludes him from sitting on the board of directors or serving as an executive officer of any resource companies. BV has performed chemical assay tests on mineral samples for the Company over the years and we anticipate that relationship continuing in the future.

We wish to thank Ardito for his dedicated professional service to the Company and its predecessor Pan African Mining Corp. over the past fifteen years. He has been a loyal member of our Board whose contributions have been greatly appreciated. We will miss Ardito and wish him every success in his new professional endeavor.

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. In addition, the Company owns the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it has recently been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada.

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

"Irwin Olian"

Irwin Olian

Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

Irwin Olian, President and CEOE-mail: tigertail@desertmountainenergy.com Phone: (604) 788-0300 Carrie Howes, Corporate Communications Email: carrie@desertmountainenergy.com Phone : U.K. - +44 (0) 870 490 5443 Canada - +1 416 900 3634

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of the information contained herein. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.