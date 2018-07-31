Firestone Grants Stock-based Incentives to Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - The Board of Directors of Firestone Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FV) (FSE: F5V1) ("Firestone" or the "Company") has granted to two directors of the Company stock options ("Options") exercisable for an aggregate of 1,000,000 Common Shares, at an exercise price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options vest as to one-third (⅓) on the date of grant, one-third (⅓) on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining one-third (⅓) on the second anniversary of the date of grant.

* * *

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fuego Estrella S.A., the Company is currently permitted to explore certain mineral property interests in Guatemala.

Information on Firestone is available at www.firestonveventures.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Barron

President and CEO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 583-1430

E: info@firestoneventures.com

Donna McLean

CFO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 583-1430

E: donna@firestoneventures.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Firestone. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Firestone's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Firestone or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Firestone, Firestone provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Firestone's company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Firestone's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Firestone believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Firestone disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.