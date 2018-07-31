Ardea Resources Ltd (ASX:ARL) Quarterly Operations Report





--------------------------------------------------------------------

Case Pre-tax NPV8 Post-tax NPV8 IRR Payback

--------------------------------------------------------------------

1.0Mtpa PFS A$1.43 billion A$1.04 billion 25 % 5.3 years

1.5Mtpa PFS A$1.93 billion A$1.40 billion 25 % 5.6 years

2.25Mtpa ES A$3.15 billion A$2.29 billion 27 % 5.1 years

--------------------------------------------------------------------



Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardea (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) is pleased to provide this update of the Company's progress during the June 2018 Quarter.DEVELOPMENTGoongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP)- Expansion Study (ES) highlights strong case for an expanded throughput to 2.25Mtpa- Goongarrie infill 80x40m RC drilling completed, resource estimation current including nickel-cobalt-scandium, neutraliser and alumina- Key appointments to deliver Definitive Feasibility Study:o Susanna Beech appointed Approvals Manager, Pertho Will Stewart appointed Geology Superintendent, Kalgoorlie- Research and Development for Goongarrie flow-sheet culminates with pilot plant commissioning:o 15 wet tonnes, sonic core supplemented with RC chipso End-product will be nickel and cobalt sulphate, available for battery manufacturer testing in September- Programs for Goongarrie flora, fauna, hydrology, geotechnical design and material characterisation underway- KPMG Corporate Finance appointed to coordinate the Strategic Partner search for development of the GNCPEXPLORATIONWA Gold-Nickel Assets- Mt Zephyr regional - structural interpretation completed defining Yamarna-style structural system with altered granitoid gold host- Gale prospect large granitoid quartz vein system, awaiting assaysLachlan Fold Belt NSW- NSW assets notably Lewis Ponds being evaluated for divestment- Orange-based, NSW management team appointedCORPORATECash position at end of Quarter of $19.2M, all corporate and development activity well-fundedTo view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8VV7271Y





About Ardea Resources Ltd:



Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company with an extensive Western Australia and New South Wales "battery metal" portfolio of nickel, cobalt and zinc, with associated scandium, High Purity Alumina and gold. Ardea owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. In March 2018 Ardea released a PFS on the GNCP and has commenced Definitive Feasibility Study programs. In June 2018 Ardea retained KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to assist in securing a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP.



The current piloting is the culmination at semi-commercial scale of two years of intense bench-scale Research and Development with Simulus using Ardea drill samples. The piloting is testing multiple new metallurgical concepts involving the uniquely endowed Goongarrie mineralisation.





