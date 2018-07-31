Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Kurnalpi Nickel Drilling Underway

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (ASX:MTH) advises that a Reverse Circulation drilling program to test a strong off hole EM conductor at its 100% owned Kurnalpi Nickel Project (located 70 kms north east of Kalgoorlie, WA - see Figures 1 in link below) has commenced.- RC drilling to test a strong off-hole EM conductor, gossan and nickel sulphides with assay results expected by end of AugustDrilling previously undertaken by Mithril at the northern end of the project (in March 2018) confirmed the presence of nickel sulphide mineralisation with a 4-metre zone of gossanous weathered ultramafic and several other narrow intervals of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation intersected beneath a flat-lying zone of near-surface nickel - cobalt mineralisation.Subsequent downhole EM geophysical surveying identified a strong off hole conductor lying adjacent to the sulphide mineralisation at approximately 150 metres depth (See ASX Announcement dated 20 April 2017).The strength of the conductor (which has not been previously drilled) is consistent with what could be expected from semi to massive sulphides and given its proximity to existing nickel sulphide mineralisation is a high priority drill target.Up to three Reverse Circulation holes (750 metres in total) will be drilled as an initial test of the EM conductor, gossan and disseminated sulphide intercepts.Drilling results are expected by the end of August and Mithril will inform the market when they are received.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D906U195





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits. Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia. The Company is also exploring South Australia's far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..





Source:



Mithril Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au