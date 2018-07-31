Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Quarterly Report - 30 June 2018

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities and Appendix 5B for the three month period ended 30 June 2018.PROJECT AND EXPLORATION UPDATETHOMPSON BROS. LITHIUM PROJECT - MANITOBA, CANADA Nova Minerals Ltd. 100% subsidiary, Manitoba Minerals Pty Ltd ("MMPL"), owns the rights to earn up to an 80% ownership interest in the Thompson Bros. Lithium Property in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba (the "Project") from Ashburton Ventures Inc. ("ABR"), by financing ABR's commitments under an Option Agreement with the current holder of the Project, Strider Resources Ltd ("SRL").About the Thompson Bros. Lithium ProjectThe Thompson Bros. Lithium Project is located 20 kilometres east of the mining community of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The main highway between Thompson and Flin Flon and rail connecting Winnipeg and the seaport of Churchill both pass 40 km south of the property. Together with the 100% owned Crowduck project the total landholding is 5229 ha across all claims and is adjacent to Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Zoro Lithium Property, host to several lithium bearing pegmatite dykes with numerous high grade intersections. Manitoba is consistently ranked one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world and electricity costs are amongst the lowest in North America. The project is well advanced and with a maiden Inferred Resource of 6.3 Mt @ 1.38% containing 86,940 tonnes of Li2O with an additional exploration target of 3 to 7 Mt @ between 1.3 and 1.5% Li2O in the immediate area of the resource. Initial metallurgical test work demonstrates the project can produce a concentrate material of 6.37% Li2O using standard metallurgical laboratory test techniques.Exploration on the Thompson Bros. Lithium ProjectOn 10 April 2018, the Company announced the discovery of a second pegmatite cluster on the Thompson Brothers Lithium property. As part of Nova's compilation of historical data, the consulting geologists discovered details on a cluster of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes located about 2 km southwest of the recently drilled Thomson Brothers pegmatite (see Figure 1 in link below). This data is historical in nature and the Company has not yet confirmed these results through independent sampling.This cluster, known as the Sherritt Gordon (SG) pegmatites, intrudes the outermost quartz diorite phase of the Rex Lake Pluton and was traced about 600 m along strike (see Figure 2 in link below) by Sherritt Gordon Mines in the 1940s. Dyke SG-1 ranges from 1.5 to 5 m in width and dips 80o to the southwest. Dyke SG-2 is thinner and located about 70 m to the northeast of SG-1 and dips 50o - 70o southwest.In 1942, the SG-1 pegmatite was drill tested by Sherritt Gordon, and a total of twenty-one shallow drill holes totalling 608 m were completed at angles of -35o with a azimuths of 028o (see Figure 3 in link below). Rather than reporting assays for Li2O, results in the historical drill logs are reported in "Gravitational Determination Percent Spodumene". This historical drilling yielded average spodumene contents ranging from 7.22 - 31.9 percent over widths ranging from 1.52 - 5.79 m core length (see Table 1 in link below). The data contained within Table 1 (see link below) is a recalculation of percent spodumene from data obtained in the 1942 drill logs. Data for hole SG-08 was not available within the drill log data file.SG-1 remains open along strike in both directions and at depth. Dyke SG-2 was never drilled historically. The SG pegmatites are interpreted to have intruded late stage, sub parallel en-echelon, dilatational fractures. If both dykes are projected to depth they could merge or intersect at a depth of approximately 160 m.Nova intends to design a field mapping and follow up drilling program to evaluate the SG-1 and 2 pegmatites which could contribute to the overall resource inventory of the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.On 12 April 2018, the Company announced a lithium exploration target has been defined and a landholding increase of 186% over the Thompson Brothers Lithium project.To view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ME1IF2XM





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





