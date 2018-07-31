Cervantes Corporation Limited (ASX:CVS) June 2018 Quarterly Activity Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) ("the Company" or "Cervantes") is pleased to provide the June quarter activity report. During the June quarter, the Company commenced and completed inaugural drilling programmes at both the Albury Heath and Primrose Projects and finalised the purchase of the Primrose Project from European Lithium Ltd. (ASX:EUR).The final assay results received post 30 June 2018 for both drilling programmes, released 17 July and 24 July 2018, were very encouraging. Additional assays from the Pansy Pit are yet to be received, although the company expects these will be in line with historical results. The Company continues comprehensive reviews of the recent and historical drilling programmes to formulate new drilling programmes for both the Albury Heath and the Primrose projects. Any new drilling programme at the Primrose Project will not only incorporate further testing for Gold but also continue testing for Nickel and Cobalt opportunities identified in previous RAB data, refer Cervantes ASX release 12 June 2018.The Company will continue to look for further opportunities to provide additional value to the portfolio or enhance the current projects.To view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U0A29T6V





About Cervantes Corporation Limited:



Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking. Cervantes has identified opportunities in those districts that were overlooked by previous explorers. The company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through the development of those opportunities.





Source:



Cervantes Corporation Ltd.





Contact:

Cervantes Corporation Ltd. T: 61-8-6436-2300 F: 61-8-9367-2450 E: admin@cervantescorp.com.au WWW: www.cervantescorp.com.au