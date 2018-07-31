Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the activities report for the quarter, including:- Authier, Canada - major focus on completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting activities required for the development of the project;- Western Australian Lithium, Australia - advanced planning for drilling of the Mallina and Tabba Tabba lithium projects; and- Capital raising - completion of a $12 million capital raising comprising a $11 million placement and $1 million rights issue.Highlights- Definitive Feasibility Study nearing completion- Major Authier environmental studies completed- Authier pilot metallurgy program achieves target concentrate grades- Drilling programs planned for Western Australian lithium projects, Mallina and Tabba Tabba- $12 million capital raising completedThe completion of the DFS will be a transformative event for Company as is evolves to the development-stage at Authier. The Company is well funded with cash resource of $11 million, which enables it to complete Authier permitting activities and move into the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Management phases, and drilling of two prospective Western Australian lithium projects.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9KW7BMPL





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





