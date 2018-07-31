Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC announces Half Year Production Results

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Newfoundland and Labrador (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides production results for its half year ending 30 June 2018 ('H1/18').

H1/2018 vs. H1/2017 Production Summary (table 1)

  • Feed grade during the period averaged 1.10% copper and 0.53 g/t gold, similar to the 1.28% copper and 0.50 g/t gold in the previous year period.  Total mill throughput was 177,605 dry metric tonnes ('dmt'), an increase of 9% more than the 162,333 dmt of the previous year period.  A quarterly record volume of 94,589 dmt were processed during Q2/2018. 
  • Average recoveries to concentrate for the half year improved relative to the previous year period: 96.3% for copper and 68.3% for gold (H1/17 95.3% Cu, 60.0% Au).  Concentrate grade produced in the first half of 2018 was likewise improved relative to the previous year. 28.2% and 9.7 g/t for copper and gold respectively (H1/17 27.2% Cu, 6.7 g/t Au).
  • A total of 1,801 tonnes of copper were recovered to concentrate in the first half of the 2018, slightly down from the 1906 tonnes produced in the 2017 first half.  The first half 2018 production of gold exceeded the previous year production by 40% at 1861 ounces.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2345W_1-2018-7-30.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX Venture:RAB, AIM:RMM, OTC Pink:RBMTF, FWB:51R)

To follow Rambler Metals and Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.ramblermines.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap