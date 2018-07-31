Rambler Metals & Mining PLC announces Half Year Production Results

Newfoundland and Labrador (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides production results for its half year ending 30 June 2018 ('H1/18').

H1/2018 vs. H1/2017 Production Summary (table 1)

Feed grade during the period averaged 1.10% copper and 0.53 g/t gold, similar to the 1.28% copper and 0.50 g/t gold in the previous year period. Total mill throughput was 177,605 dry metric tonnes ('dmt'), an increase of 9% more than the 162,333 dmt of the previous year period. A quarterly record volume of 94,589 dmt were processed during Q2/2018.

Average recoveries to concentrate for the half year improved relative to the previous year period: 96.3% for copper and 68.3% for gold (H1/17 95.3% Cu, 60.0% Au). Concentrate grade produced in the first half of 2018 was likewise improved relative to the previous year. 28.2% and 9.7 g/t for copper and gold respectively (H1/17 27.2% Cu, 6.7 g/t Au).

A total of 1,801 tonnes of copper were recovered to concentrate in the first half of the 2018, slightly down from the 1906 tonnes produced in the 2017 first half. The first half 2018 production of gold exceeded the previous year production by 40% at 1861 ounces.

