Maniitsoq Exploration Program Update Significant Sulphide Mineralization Intersected

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCQB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2018 exploration program and advise that it has intersected significant sulphide mineralization in a newly discovered target at the Company's 100% owned Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project in Southwest Greenland.

The Company has identified a small but important intrusion comprising melanorite at the P-008 target situated south of Fossilik. Two holes (MQ-18-162, MQ-18-163) were drilled to test the surface EM target and both intersected significant sulphide mineralization. A third hole, MQ-18-167, followed-up on holes MQ-18-162 and MQ-18-163 and indicate that the zone is more extensive at depth and extends into the footwall at the north wall of the intrusion. A BHEM survey has identified further targets at depth that will be tested with drill holes this season. Assays are pending on core from completed boreholes at P-008.

Field crews commenced surface work on June 3rd and two diamond rigs drilling NQ size core commenced on June 15th, with a third diamond drill added on June 28th drilling BTW sized core. To date 18 holes and 3 ongoing holes totaling 8,100 meters of the initial program have been completed including 12 borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM). The drill season is 76% completed. The Company will achieve the initial targeted meters and intends to surpass that goal for an approximate program completion date of August 30th.

The primary objective for the 2018 exploration program is the effective execution of work designed to identify a large Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulphide mineral system in association with some of the most heavily mineralized and differentiated intrusions. Within these intrusions, the pyroxene-rich melanorites representing the principal target rock type that is known to contain high grade and nickel tenor mineralization. Deep-penetrating high-power EM combined with an understanding of the geological configuration of the intrusions is being used to focus exploration activities.

North American Nickel Chief Geologist, Peter Lightfoot, states: "The objective of the 2018 program of work is to locate a mineralized melanorite envelope that surrounds higher grade shoots of massive and breccia-style sulphide mineralization. Attention has focussed on the IHC (Spotty Hill and G-025), Fossilik (east of P-058), and P-008 where the geological and geophysical data help to target holes in areas with known disseminated and breccia-style sulphide mineralization associated with some of the most primitive (Mg-rich) parts of the intrusions."

The drill hole location map (Figure 1) shows the location of boreholes in the IHCC, Fossilik, and P-008 intrusions. Drills are currently testing down-plunge of mineralization at P-008, the west side of the Fossilik Intrusion where a potential keel-like structure may be developed, and a mineralized melanorite intrusive body at G-025 in the IHC.

Currently 1,519 core samples and surface grab samples have been sent for geochemical analysis and results are pending. Preparatory work is being completed by Geolabs Greenland in Nuuk with further laboratory analysis completed at MS Analytical in Langley, B.C. Canada. An additional 364 surface grab samples from the noritic intrusions are being processed by Geolabs Greenland, and the pulps will be analysed by portable XRF in order to better understand the distribution of rock types in the IHC and Fossilik intrusions. Receipt of first assay results are expected in early August and will be reported as received.

"Technical Information; Qualified Person"

The Company is not aware of any legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the project other than those set out in its annual information form filed on www.sedar.com. Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" for further details regarding risks facing the Company.

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Peter C. Lightfoot, Ph.D., P.Geo. (Chief Geologist), who is the Qualified Persons for the Company.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 2,985 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2081/36273_a1533009001693_60.jpg