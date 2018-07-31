QMX Gold Appoints Dr. Andreas Rompel Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, July 31, 2018 -- QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:QMX) is pleased to announce Dr. Andreas Rompel has joined as Vice President Exploration.



Dr. Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with nearly three decades of exploration experience in a wide range of roles from VP Exploration and Project Manager to Country Manager and Corporate Development. Most recently, Dr. Rompel was the President & CEO of Cobalt Power Group. Dr. Rompel has also worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as coking coal and cobalt. For more than a decade Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. He has worked in many countries on several continents and has well developed multi-linguistic skills.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the QMX team. Andy brings a broad range of experience and we believe his leadership will further complement our talented exploration team as we build on our recent successes in the heart of the Val d’Or mining camp,” commented Brad Humphrey, President and CEO of QMX Gold.

“I am very excited to join such an experienced team with such geologically interesting projects and anticipate moving the current targets to the next level of building a resource base,” writes Andy Rompel, looking forward to his new role.

David Rigg continues to be actively involved in all aspects of the business as Senior Vice President and Strategic Advisor.

Jules Riopel has resigned his position as Director of Exploration. The QMX Team wish him all the best in his future pursuits and thank him for his efforts moving our exploration activities forward since early 2017.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East camp portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond South Plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

