Durango Completes Drill Program at Decouverte

Vancouver, July 31, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to the news release of July 11, 2018, the drilling program of the Decouverte Property is now complete.

Decouverte is an orogenic-gold quartz-vein project located along the main shear trend of the Frotet-Troilus greenstone belt, north of Chibougamau, Quebec in the emerging gold district of Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The project area is 60 square kilometers, is 100% held by Durango and had never been drilled before. Durango prepared for this drill program for several years, having previously completed a Fugro DIGHEM helicopter-borne survey, soil and rock sampling, and ground geophysical magnetic and AMT surveys. Six high-priority targets were identified.

The diamond core drilling campaign consisted of 2,423 metres (m) over the sixteen (16) holes ranging from 87m to 222m in depth. The average hole depth was 151m and all holes in this campaign were concentrated on the Main Zone, which is where the geological model predicted a gold-mineralized trend with a 1.6-kilometre strike length.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango states, "Durango would like to thank Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd. for providing such an incredible drill crew who were able to complete the project ahead of schedule. The drill program is a geological success as we intersected several zones of mineralization and now we will wait for the assay results to determine the economic merits."

Ms. Danae Voormeij, Chief Geologist of the program stated, "I am extremely pleased with the maiden drilling program of Decouverte. Each of the sixteen holes intersected the targeted zones as expected. Mineralization styles include several generations of quartz veining combined with strong sulphidation in the forms of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite. Mineral alteration includes strong silicification, calc-silicates, biotite, amphibole, sericite and bright green fuchsite. Host rocks are finely bedded metasediments and graphite schist in sheared footwall contact with metavolcanic rocks. Rocks sampled from outcrops and fields of rusty boulders indicate mineralization extends to surface. This drill program tested only one of six high-priority targets. Decouverte has every sign of being a major gold system."

Core logging and sampling are ongoing, and all samples will be sent to ALS Laboratories located in Val d'Or, Quebec for gold and multi-element assay analysis. Turnaround time is expected to be between six and eight weeks.

In addition to drilling, a total of 75 rock chip samples were also collected by Ms. Voormeij on surface from outcrop and areas with abundant rusty and gossanous boulders from Main Zone, Skip Vein and Shear Zone 2. Rock samples include abundant sulphides in the form of pyrrhotite and pyrite with strong silica and sericite alteration. The rock samples will also be shipped to ALS Laboratories for analysis.

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Danae Voormeij, MSc, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the drilling program and "qualified person" under regulations set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and in CIM's Definition Standards.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

