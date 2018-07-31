Maya Announces Graduation to TSX

MONTREAL, July 31, 2018 -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. (“Maya” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:MYA) (TSX:MYA) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of the Corporation's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").



Maya's common shares will commence trading on the TSX today, July 31, 2018. Upon listing on the TSX, the common shares of the Corporation will continue to trade under the symbol "MYA".

To ensure continued and seamless trading for the Corporation’s shareholders, the Corporation's common shares have been delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange following the close of trading on Monday, July 30, 2018.

“This new listing on the TSX represents yet another important milestone for Maya and its shareholders as we continue with our successful story,” said Noureddine Mokaddem, Founder, President & CEO of Maya Gold&Silver. “The TSX is Canada’s senior stock exchange, and this move will increase the Corporation’s visibility, opening the door to a broader range of institutional investors, improve access to capital markets and will also provide the company with a more favourable regulatory environment."

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya has initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by Zgounder Millenium Silver Mining, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l’Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

The Boumadine property, a joint venture with ONHYM, whereby Maya owns 85% of the polymetallic deposit is located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of eastern Morocco. ONHYM awarded Boumadine to Maya after evaluating international tenders.

The Maya portfolio also includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, 100% Maya owned, gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper deposits, covering over 100 square kilometres in a historical mining district with both precious and base metal mineralization.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains statements about future events or future performance and reflects management’s current expectations and assumptions. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, and believe or other similar words. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in the Corporation’s filings with SEDAR.

