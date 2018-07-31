Aton Resources Inc. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2018 -- Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V:AAN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2018 (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted in favor of resolutions:

Electing as directors of the Company:



Bill Koutsouras – 99.54% in favor;



Mark W. Campbell – 99.54% in favor;



Giles Baynham – 97.53% in favor;



David Laing – 97.78% in favor;



Anthony Clements – 99.54% in favor; and



Tonno Vahk – 99.54% in favor.



Approving the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company – 99.91% in favor.



Approving the Company’s stock option plan – 99.10% in favor.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40km long gold mineralised trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralisation, VMS precious and base metal mineralisation, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

Mark Campbell

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +202-27356548

Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.