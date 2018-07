Cornerstone Metals Appoints Tookie Angus to Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQB: CCCCF) (FSE: 1PY) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Tookie Angus to its Advisory Board. R. Stuart Angus, LLB, is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chair of San Marco Resources Inc., K92 Mining Inc., and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, he was a Director of First Quantum Minerals until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned June 30, 2017 as Chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals.

"We are very fortunate to add Mr. Angus to our Advisory board and will benefit from his sound business judgement, track record in takeovers, vision and high level network", said Cornerstone President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Cowley.

The Company continues to take significant steps to strengthen its boards of advisors with the addition of experienced, highly regarded professionals in their respective fields of expertise. Collectively, the Company now has a broad skill set ranging from financing and mergers and acquisitions to mineral exploration, mine development, construction and operations, including mining and processing - a unique attribute compared with many of its peers. Advisors now include Tookie Angus — Business Advisor, Michael Mracek, P.Eng. — Mining Advisor, Bill Matheson — Construction Advisor, Jacques McMullen, P.Eng. - Metallurgical Advisor, and Barry Girling — Business Advisor.

About Cornerstone Metals Inc.

Cornerstone Metals has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County 22km by road (13 miles) from the town of Carlin, Nevada. The project is comprised of 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 461 hectares (1,140 acres). The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit which is flat to shallow dipping and at shallow depths, 0-60m (0-200 ft) below surface. The Carlin Vanadium deposit is considered one of the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposits in North America (USGS Professional Paper 1802 Critical Mineral Resources of the United States—Economic and Environmental Geology and Prospects for Future Supply dated December 18, 2017).

Vanadium's Growing Importance for Steel Manufacturing and the Energy Sector

Vanadium is growing in importance for key industrial manufacturing sectors most notably steel and renewable energy. Today, more than 85 percent of the world's vanadium is used in steel manufacturing applications. Its importance to the energy sector is also growing rapidly with more than 10 percent of vanadium production used in energy storage where its substantial cost and performance benefits make it an alternative choice to lithium ion in several areas.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's ability to meet the conditions required to exercise in full its option to acquire the Carlin Vanadium project and with respect to current and planned drill programs, the results of exploration programs, metallurgical test work, and changes in mineral resources. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.