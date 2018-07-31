New Destiny Mining Begins 2018 Trenching Program at Treasure Mountain Silver Property

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the “Company” or “NED”) is pleased to announce it has commenced the 2018 trenching program on the Treasure Mountain Silver, Precious - Base Metals, Property in southern British Columbia.

The trenching program is being conducted in the southeast region of the property. Till geochemical sampling during 2016 utilizing an auger drill identified gold and copper anomalies (up to 0.055 ppm gold and 132 ppm copper) in this region of the property. One of the till samples also returned anomalous values for lead (347 ppm Pb) and silver (2 ppm Ag). The Company has received a permit from the British Columbia government to conduct trenching and diamond drilling in this region. The program will consist of a series of trenches with the objective of locating the bedrock source of the till anomalies. Diamond drill pads will also be constructed during the current work program. A British Columbia MINFILE occurrence referred to as Rio Grande is reported 1 to 2 kilometers north-northwest of the 2016 till anomalies and area of current trenching. The Rio Grande occurrence is reported as a lead, zinc and silver bearing shear zone. Two copper and molybdenum MINFILE occurrences are also reported in the southeast region of the property, northwest of the area of current trenching.

The Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper - molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property. In addition, the property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain Property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

Some highlights of reported historic work within the Treasure Mountain Silver Property include (as per British Columbia MINFILE and Mineral Assessment Report Records):

Rainy (Cedarflat) occurrence (north-central region): 2011 grab samples from rock piles near an adit were reported to return 6.5, 7.4 and 11.9% zinc.

Spokane (northeast region near Jim Kelly creek): A sample reported in 1913 of 4.11 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 0.9 meters across the zone.

John Bull (northeast region near Jim Kelly creek): A channel sample reported in 1937 of 9.6 g/t gold over 0.18 meters across a quartz vein.

Railroad creek area copper showing (east region north of Railroad creek): Two 2011 grab samples from rock piles near adits were reported to exceed 1% copper and up to 76.4 g/t silver.

Rio Grande (southeast region): A 1.5 meter chip sample across a shear zone was reported in 1929 to return 1.2% zinc.

Previous 2018 summer work by the Company within the Treasure Mountain Silver Property included rock geochemical sampling in the northeast region of the property. Sample highlights included 11.3 and 8.81 g/t gold in grab samples at the northern Superior occurrence (Jim Kelly Creek area) and Superior (Lucky Rodd) occurrence (News Release of July 26, 2018).

Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a qualified person. Further work is required to verify that historical assays referred to in this News Release are accurate.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Robert Birmingham”

Director

604-488-3900

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company’s information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon several factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, and the Company will be able to obtain required licenses and permits. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks including that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuating prices of metals; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; operating hazards and risks; and competition. There can be no assurance that economic resources will be discovered or developed. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, equipment failures, litigation, competition, fees charged by service providers and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

