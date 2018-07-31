Benchmark Awarded Work Permit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2018 -- Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark”) (BNCH: TSX-V) (CYRTD: OTCQB) (87CA:GER) is pleased to announce the Government of British Columbia has granted a Work Permit for exploration and drilling at the Lawyers Gold & Silver Project located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.



CEO John Williamson commented, “The Work Permit provides a clear path forward as Benchmark works towards aggressively developing additional gold and silver ounces at the Lawyers Project.” Under the Notice of Work Mines Act, Benchmark is granted a 5 year Work Permit to July 26, 2023 for exploration activities including drilling covering all key target areas on the property.

Lawyers Gold & Silver Project

The Lawyers Property is situated 45 km northwest of the former Kemess South open pit copper-gold mine, in the Toodoggone region of the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia and consists of 37 contiguous mineral claims. The claims cover 99 km2 of land that includes the former Cheni Gold-Silver Mine and fifteen (15) gold-silver mineral occurrences. Exploration in the area began in the late 1960s and peaked in the 1980s, identifying numerous showings, prospects and deposits culminating in the development of the gold-silver mine that operated from 1989-1992 and produced 171,200 oz gold and 3.6 million oz silver over the 4 year period.

Five underground developments remain in-place, in addition to historical resources and new targets. Selected high-grade historical results include:

8.63m @ 9.64g/t gold and 307g/t silver (DDH CC15-06);

2.4m @ 87g/t gold & 2,407g/t silver (DDH CC15-15/P2 vein); and

4.86m @ 9.75g/t gold & 447g/t silver (DDH CC15-12).

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

