Pivit Expands Land Package Near Sokoman’s Moosehead Gold Project, Newfoundland, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Vancouver, British Columbia, July 31, 2018 - Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (the "Company" or "Pivit") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a second property to the east of Sokoman Iron Corp.’s (TSX: SIC.V) Moosehead Gold Project in Newfoundland. Sokoman recently reported a drill core intersection of 44.96 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 11.9 metres (see Sokoman news release dated July 24th, 2018).

The newly acquired claim is located about 3 km east-northeast of the Company’s original land package (see Pivit news release July 26, 2018) and falls within a regional magnetic low which is interpreted as a potential gold-bearing structural trend.

Pivit President Mike England states, "We are pleased to add this set of claims to our portfolio which now gives us exposure to the east side of Sokoman’s Moosehead Gold project. Management will continue to watch this evolving area of interest and act accordingly should new opportunities arise.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, Pivit has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Moosehead East claims by paying $5,000 and issuing 200,000 shares.

About Pivit

Pivit is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral properties for the benefit of its stakeholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Michael England

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

604-683-3995

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire the Lennac Lake Property, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated April 24, 2018 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Pivit Exploration Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire