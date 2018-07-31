Arizona Silver Provides Update on Sycamore Canyon Gold-Silver Project Results from 19.8 to 553 Grams Per Tonne Silver and 0.05 to 3.04 Grams Per Tonne Gold

Vancouver, July 31, 2018 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to provide an update on progress on the Sycamore Canyon gold-silver epithermal property located in Graham County, Arizona.

Spot Coring of Selected Outcrops Provides Details of Mineralized Breccia

Spot cores of 3" diameter samples, ranging from 4 inches to 8 inches long, were sampled from a hand-held core drill and collected from accessible outcrops of mineralized breccia, which demonstrate detailed textures and loci of gold and silver mineralization across 500 metres of strike length of the breccia. Nine cores in total were drilled, eight in mineralized breccia and one in strongly argillized wall rock. The eight cores in mineralized breccia contained silver and gold values from 19.8 gpt to 553 gpt Ag and 0.05 to 3.04 gpt Au. Hand-held spot coring was only successful in solid outcrop. Strongly fractured or oxidized outcrops, which is where many of the higher metal values were detected in previous surface samples, were inaccessible due to steep grades. Spot core samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Permitting Progress

The Company has also received provisional approval of its Right of Way application for commercial access across State of Arizona Trust lands to access the claims, subject to completion of an archeological survey along the existing access and proposed right-of-way. The Right-of-Way across state lands is issued for a 10-year period and is renewable and amendable to accommodate the future growth potential of the project. The Company has also received comments and questions from the US Forest Service ("USFS") to our initial Plan of Operations and is preparing responses to the USFS comments and questions to continue to advance the permitting process. A revised Plan of Operations is anticipated will be submitted before the first of August.

Mike Stark, Chairman, said, "We continue to advance the project in accordance with our exploration program and look forward to being able to drill the property once in receipt of all permits".

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

All rock samples were transported under strict chain of custody to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Each sample was crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, a 250-gram split is taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns, subject to a four-acid digestion, and then analyzed by ICP/MS for a 33-element package including silver, lead, zinc, and copper, and for atomic absorption gold analyses. Samples over 100 ppm silver and over 10,000 ppm lead, zinc, or copper are re-analyzed using ICP for higher concentration levels. Samples over 10 ppm Au are re-assayed using 1-assay ton fire assay methods.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for all news and updated 2018 drill campaign proposed locations. www.arizonasilverexploration.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The transaction described in this news release is subject to a variety of conditions and risks which include but are not limited to: regulatory approval, shareholder approval, market conditions, legal due diligence for claim validity, financing, political risk, security risks at the property locations and other risks. As such, the reader is cautioned that there can be no guarantee that this transaction will complete as described in this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.