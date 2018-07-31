Giga Metals Closes NSR transaction with Cobalt 27

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA) (FSE: BRR2) announced today that the Company has closed the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on all future nickel and cobalt production from the Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. Giga Metals is in receipt of U.S. $1 million in cash and 1,125,000 shares of the capital stock of Cobalt 27. The cash and marketable securities received by the Company from this transaction, combined with the cash on hand of approximately C$3.5 million, will provide the necessary capital to advance the Turnagain Project to the Pre-Feasibility stage and beyond.
