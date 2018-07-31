Discovery Minerals Ltd. New Gold Production Prospect

Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2018 -- Discovery Minerals Ltd. (DSCR - OTC): All Company filings now current.



The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the Company is now current with all compliance filings including Financials and the requisite Letter of Opinion by a Qualified Attorney.

June 30th 2018 Quarterly Report is in preparation and will be posted by the due date. Some positive factors for the Company will be enclosed.

As announced on May 22nd of this year, Discovery Minerals Ltd. currently has an Option Agreement with Meritus Minerals to acquire their interest in a Gold Mining Project in Mongolia. Discovery has engaged a local attorney in Ulaan Bataar following a mine site visit by the Company Projects Manager. This attorney is well acquainted with the mining industry in Mongolia and is assisting Discovery with their Due Diligence investigation.

Discovery’s Project Manager has also recently travelled to Kyrgyzstan to evaluate the possibility of entering into a joint venture with a well established local mineral exploration group who own a high grade gold mine that has been delineated by diamond and reverse circulation drilling. Further drilling is planned to increase reserves. Discovery would be the Operator of the Project mining, milling & extraction program.

About Discovery Minerals Ltd.:

Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC PINK : DSCR) is an acquisition and development company that targets natural resource properties and cutting edge technology opportunities through its subsidiaries. The Board of Directors has determined that these activities be continued with an emphasis on early positive cashflow from any projects undertaken.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

