American Manganese to Extend Exercise Period for Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“AMY” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC US: AMYZF; FSE: 2AM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 9,818,790 outstanding share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.20 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement completed on September 2, 2016. The new expiration date of the Warrants is December 31, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 17, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

