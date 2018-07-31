Manitou Gold Announces Closing of Non-brokered Private Placement

SUDBURY, Ontario, July 31, 2018 -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V:MTU) ("Manitou Gold" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 17,255,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,380,400. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole such share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of Manitou Gold at $0.015 until July 31, 2021. Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 425,000 Units in the Offering.



In connection with the Offering, the Company has also issued an aggregate of 100,800 finder’s units (“Finder’s Units”) and 100,800 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”) to certain eligible finder’s assisting in the Offering. The Finder’s Units bear the same terms and conditions as the Units. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.08 until July 31, 2021.

All of the securities issued and issuable in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on December 1, 2018.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures and general and administrative expenses.

For further information on Manitou Gold Inc. contact:

Richard Murphy

President and CEO

Manitou Gold Inc.

Telephone: 705-698-1962

Facsimile: 416-848-0790

Email: info@manitougold.com

Web site: www.manitougold.com

