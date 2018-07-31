Gold Resource Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $0.07 Per Share, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 31, 2018 -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 of 5,806 ounces of gold and 593,955 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $30.8 million in net revenue and $3.8 million, or $0.07 per share in net income for the quarter. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Q2 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

$3.8 million net income, or $0.07 per share

$30.8 million net sales

5,806 gold ounces produced

593,955 silver ounces produced

$70 total cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)

$577 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold

$18.0 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,430 per precious metal gold ounce sold

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

$26.6 million cash and cash equivalents

$3.7 million gold and silver bullion

Received final permit and began construction of Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Nevada

Overview of Q2 2018 Results

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company sold 12,572 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $70 per ounce (after by-product credits), benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,304 per ounce gold and $16.53 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded net income of $3.8 million, or $0.07 per share. The Company paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $26.6 million.

Production totals for the first six months of 2018 included 12,453 ounces of gold, 1,019,839 ounces of silver, 772 tonnes of copper, 3,155 tonnes of lead and 9,266 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 10 percent production of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our mining operations for three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Arista Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 136,798 102,540 267,587 175,149 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.51 1.90 1.71 2.23 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 141 127 124 152 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.38 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.47 1.53 1.55 1.56 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.07 4.82 4.24 4.59 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 78 86 78 87 Average Silver Recovery (%) 91 92 91 93 Average Copper Recovery (%) 79 77 78 77 Average Lead Recovery (%) 77 77 76 78 Average Zinc Recovery (%) 80 84 82 85 Aguila Open Pit Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 9,218 11,250 14,326 39,971 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.84 1.08 1.95 1.55 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 43 44 44 34 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 77 76 80 73 Average Silver Recovery (%) 82 78 83 81 Mirador Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 4,491 - 7,683 - Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.56 - 1.39 - Average Silver Grade (g/t) 182 - 182 - Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 78 - 72 - Average Silver Recovery (%) 76 - 78 - Combined Tonnes milled 150,507 113,790 289,596 215,120 Tonnes Milled per Day (1) 1,735 1,293 1,686 1,251 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (2) Gold (ozs.) 5,806 5,696 12,453 12,443 Silver (ozs.) 593,955 397,670 1,019,839 825,560 Copper (tonnes) 387 294 772 514 Lead (tonnes) 1,540 1,207 3,155 2,134 Zinc (tonnes) 4,473 4,176 9,266 6,820 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces produced (mill production) (2) Gold Ounces 5,806 5,696 12,453 12,443 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 7,529 5,437 12,758 11,571 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 13,335 11,133 25,211 24,014

Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. Metal production represents metal contained in concentrates and doré produced at our Aguila processing facility, which is before payable metal deductions are levied by the buyers. Payable metals deductions are defined in our contracts with the buyers and represent estimates of metals contained in the concentrates and doré which the buyers deduct from payment. There are inherent limitations and differences in the sampling method and assaying of estimated metal contained in concentrates and doré that are shipped, and those contained metal estimates are derived from sampling methods and assaying throughout the production process. We monitor these differences to ensure that precious metal production quantities are materially correct.

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our combined mining operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 5,460 4,716 11,023 11,849 Silver (ozs.) 561,009 329,881 942,375 750,116 Copper (tonnes) 383 216 723 441 Lead (tonnes) 1,464 1,071 2,957 1,910 Zinc (tonnes) 3,807 2,977 7,585 5,126 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,304 1,300 1,323 1,248 Silver ($ per oz.) 16.53 17.77 16.55 17.50 Copper ($ per tonne) 6,888 5,753 7,014 5,819 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,389 2,173 2,482 2,251 Zinc ($ per tonne) 3,110 2,543 3,456 2,667 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 5,460 4,716 11,023 11,849 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 7,112 4,510 11,789 10,513 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 12,572 9,226 22,812 22,362 Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 1,500 $ 1,479 $ 1,590 $ 1,185 Total cash cost (credit) after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) (3) $ 70 $ 272 $ (103 ) $ 267 Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 577 $ 856 $ 475 $ 748 Total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 616 $ 881 $ 518 $ 775

Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to total mine cost of sales, which is the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Measures in the Company’s most recently filed 10-Q. Total cash cost (credit) was significantly affected by unusually high base metals sales as compared to precious metals sales.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Gold Resource Corp. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, its financial condition at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and its cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. The summary data as of June 30, 2018 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2017 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company’s Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce, total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce and total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,645 $ 22,390 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 3,664 3,812 Accounts receivable 1,727 2,884 Inventories, net 12,542 11,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,661 1,767 Total current assets 46,239 42,489 Property, plant and mine development, net 91,124 82,599 Deferred tax assets, net 7,951 6,854 Other non-current assets 835 981 Total assets $ 146,149 $ 132,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,798 $ 6,904 Loan payable, current 581 568 Capital lease, current 393 382 Income taxes payable, net 1,179 1,944 Mining royalty taxes payable, net 1,554 2,359 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,018 2,851 Total current liabilities 18,523 15,008 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 2,961 2,946 Loan payable, long-term 1,351 1,645 Capital lease, long-term 1,019 1,218 Total liabilities 23,854 20,817 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 57,592,052 and 56,916,484 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 58 57 Additional paid-in capital 116,135 114,584 Retained earnings 13,157 4,520 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884 ) (5,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171 ) (1,171 ) Total shareholders' equity 122,295 112,106 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 146,149 $ 132,923

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales, net $ 30,768 $ 21,391 $ 62,919 $ 45,727 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 17,579 12,177 33,114 23,512 Depreciation and amortization 3,579 3,953 7,072 6,509 Reclamation and remediation 89 35 292 64 Total mine cost of sales 21,247 16,165 40,478 30,085 Mine gross profit 9,521 5,226 22,441 15,642 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 2,225 1,675 4,579 3,487 Exploration expenses 1,251 1,136 2,436 1,958 Other expense, net 510 609 788 1,073 Total costs and expenses 3,986 3,420 7,803 6,518 Income before income taxes 5,535 1,806 14,638 9,124 Provision for income taxes 1,781 942 5,427 3,884 Net income $ 3,754 $ 864 $ 9,211 $ 5,240 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,315,472 56,839,823 57,218,389 56,818,406 Diluted 58,314,123 57,375,938 58,153,350 57,744,817

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,211 $ 5,240 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes (1,134 ) 1,097 Depreciation and amortization 7,386 6,727 Stock-based compensation 485 383 Other operating adjustments 364 148 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,157 (646 ) Inventories (897 ) (1,049 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7 1,086 Other noncurrent assets 134 25 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 4,564 2,324 Mining royalty and income taxes payable, net (1,815 ) (1,316 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,462 14,019 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (15,108 ) (10,818 ) Other investing activities 4 (187 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,104 ) (11,005 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,124 - Dividends paid (571 ) (568 ) Repayment of loan payable (281 ) - Repayment of capital leases (189 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 83 (569 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (186 ) (201 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,255 2,244 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 22,390 14,166 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,645 $ 16,410 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest expense paid $ 94 $ 13 Income and mining taxes paid $ 6,298 $ 2,369 Non-cash investing activities: Increase in accrued capital expenditures $ 918 $ 4,328 Equipment purchased under capital leases $ - $ 21 Common stock issued for the acquisition of mineral rights $ - $ 1,300

