Eastmain Announces Appointment of Maura Lendon to Board of Directors

31.07.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 31, 2018 -- Eastmain Resources Inc. (“Eastmain” or the “Company”- TSX:ER, OTCQX:EANRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maura Lendon to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Lendon has over 25 years of experience in a variety of legal appointments in the mining and telecom sectors. Most recently, Ms. Lendon was Chief General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Primero Mining Corp. from 2012 to 2018. Prior to this, she held the positions of Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of HudBay Minerals Inc. and Chief Counsel Canada – Chief Privacy Officer Canada at AT&T Enterprises Canada / AT&T Global Services Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Laws from York University.

Laurence Curtis, Chairman, stated, “Ms. Lendon brings a diversity of experience in legal and corporate affairs as well as financial literacy to augment our Board’s breadth of experience. Her experience in transactions as well as her passion for sustainable excellence will be well received.”

Eastmain also announces that Tamara Brown, Director, is departing for professional reasons. Laurence Curtis noted, “Tamara joined the Board only recently and had already made her mark in terms of excellence and her contribution to the affairs of the Company. On behalf of the Board, we thank her for her efforts and we wish her well in her new position in our mining community.”

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER, OTCQX:EANRF)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The company holds a 100% interest in the Eau Claire Project, for which it recently issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and the Eastmain Mine Project where the Company has prepared NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates in 2018. Eastmain is also a partner in the Éléonore South Joint Venture located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine which hosts a new high-grade gold discovery found in late 2017. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby infrastructure.

For more information:
Claude Lemasson, President and CEO
+1 647-347-3765
lemasson@eastmain.com

Laurenn Russell, Investor Relations Consultant
+1 647-347-3735
lrussell@eastmain.com


