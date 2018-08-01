Navasota Resources Announces Change of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Navasota Resources Inc. (the "Company") would like to announce that Tim Towers has resigned as director of the Company and he has been replaced by Balu Gopalakrishnan, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Towers for his service.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a Chartered Accountant with significant public company experience, including more than six years with XCEED Mortgage Corporation, where he gained significant experience preparing the company's annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of for quarterly and annual regulatory filings in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Currently, Mr. Gopalakrishnan is serving as director and Chief Financial Officer and he has become more involved with public companies, such as: Fairmont Resources Inc. and Randsburg International Gold Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

NAVASOTA RESOURCES INC.

"Michael Lerner"

Michael Lerner

Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: (416) 710-4906

E: mlerner10@gmail.com

Forward Looking Information: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.