Handa Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2018 -- Handa Mining Corp. ("Handa" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HAND) announces that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held July 26, 2018 (the “AGSM”), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Among other resolutions, shareholders re-elected all incumbent directors – Jan Nelson, Dr. Paul Walker, Marek Kreczmer, Anton Esterhuizen, Darryl Yea, and Dr. Humphrey Mathe – to hold office until the next annual general meeting. Subsequent to the AGSM, the directors of the Company re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Dr. Paul Walker as Executive Chairman, Jan Nelson as Chief Executive Officer, Alec Peck as Chief Financial Officer, and Janet Francis as Corporate Secretary.

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors. In addition, shareholders approved the proposed 20% Fixed Stock Option Plan, the proposed Performance Share Unit Plan, and the proposed Issuance of Performance Share Units, all as detailed in the materials provided to the shareholders of the Company in connection with the AGSM.

