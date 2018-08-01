Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Resignation and Appointment of a Director

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) ('Blackham' or 'the Company') announces the resignation of Mr Greg Miles as a Non-Executive Director and the appointment of Mr Geoff Jones as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, as Blackham prepares for the next phase of its evolution.Greg Miles has served on the Blackham Board for nearly seven years, initially as an Executive then as a Non-Executive Director. Greg was fundamental in investigating and then securing the acquisition of both the Matilda and Wiluna gold projects and consolidation of the entire Wiluna goldfield. His intimate knowledge of the geology in the region has helped to grow the original 300,000oz resource to the considerable 6.5Moz resource as it stands today. The Board would sincerely like to thank Greg for the passion, loyalty and knowledge he provided to the Company and the Board during his tenure.With a 6.5M oz resource defined and the combined operation producing 70,565oz in FY18, the Board has added further mining and engineering skills to the Board to deliver on the goals to transition the Matilda-Wiluna Gold Operation into a 200,000ozpa long life mine. In line with this thinking, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Geoffrey (Geoff) Jones as a Non-Executive Director.Geoff is the current Managing Director of GR Engineering Services Limited and is a Civil Engineer with over 30 years' experience in construction, engineering, mineral processing and project development in Australia and overseas. He has previously worked for Baulderstone Hornibrook, John Holland, Minproc Engineers and Signet Engineering before serving over six years as Group Project Engineer for Resolute Mining Ltd. , where he was responsible for the development of its mining projects in Australia, Ghana and Tanzania. He also founded a project management and engineering consultancy concentrating on the management of projects for ASX listed companies in the resources sector.Geoff was General Manager of Sedgman Limited's metals engineering business and also responsible for the strategic development of the metals engineering division internationally prior to joining GR Engineering as Chief Operating Officer in 2011.Following on from the recent appointment of Mr Tony James also as a Non-Executive Director, Blackham has strengthened the experience, skill set and composition of its Board and management team to match its focus on the successful delivery of both the Company's near and longer-term mine plans.Blackham's Chairman, Milan Jerkovic, said:"It is fantastic to have attracted a director of the calibre of Geoff Jones to the Blackham Board, who's extensive gold mining, project development and engineering skills will complement the rest of the Board and management team well as we look to expand Blackham's production capacity further.""I would also like to personally thank Greg Miles for his immeasurable contribution to the Company over the past seven years particularly in helping to define and de-risk the Company's 6.5Moz of defined resource."





Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.



All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.





