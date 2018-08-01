VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2018 -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") is very pleased to update investors on the latest developments in its upcoming drilling program at Rodruin.

Location of the Aladdin’s Hill zone at Rodruin, with the results of surface sampling indicating extensive gold mineralisation at surface



Aladdin’s Hill area at Rodruin, showing the main zone of ancient workings on the hill itself, and the current drill access road and pad layout (viewed from the southeast)



Capital Drilling’s Rig 256 arriving at Rodruin today



Capital Drilling’s Rig 256 at Rodruin





“We are very pleased to announce that Capital Drilling’s Rig 256 has arrived today at our Eradiya Drilling Camp located at the entrance of the Rodruin drill access road,” said Mark Campbell, President and CEO. “The first pass drilling program at the Rodruin prospect is set to commence during the week of the 20th of August, testing a new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation.”



Rig 256

The 4.5km drill access road up to the Aladdin’s Hill area (see Figure 1), which hosts the main series of extensive ancient underground workings at the western end of the South Ridge and construction of the drill pads (see Figure 2) have been completed. Rig 256 (see Figures 3 & 4) has arrived onsite at Rodruin and is a track-mounted Gemrok MP-1000 multi-purpose rig, which is capable of both reverse circulation percussion (“RC”) and diamond drilling. Due to the steep and narrow drill access road, the large compressor used required being modified to track mounted so as to be self propelled and this will be mobilized shortly. Additionally, the rig is being delivered all new drilling rods and these are still in sea transit from the factory to Alexandria, but due to be landed within the next 10 days. So Aton anticipates drilling will begin during the week of the 20th of August. The first phase will consist of approximately 4,000 metres of RC drilling, which will primarily test the main zone of ancient workings and mapped mineralisation in the Aladdin’s Hill area, and is expected to take about 6 weeks to complete.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40km long gold mineralised trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralisation, VMS precious and base metal mineralisation, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

