Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Diggers and Dealers Presentation

01:18 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Diggers and Dealers.

Cobalt Blue -Company Overview

The Thackaringa Cobalt Project

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (COB) is a cobalt exploration/development company focussedon the development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales.

The Thackaringa Project is 23 km west of Broken Hill and 400km by rail from Port Pirie, consists of four granted tenements (EL6622, EL8143, ML86 and ML87) with total area of 63km2. The main targets for exploration are large-tonnage cobalt-bearing pyrite deposits.

The project area is under-explored, with the vast majority of historical exploration directed at or around the outcropping pyritic cobalt deposits at Pyrite Hill, the Railway Deposit and Big Hill.

COB -12 Month Catalysts

Four key optimisation opportunities:

- Process plant tailings handling and storage: LOM management of tailings (Capex + Opex). (Q4 2018).

- Metal recoveries: Design criteria used during the PFS was based on batch testwork. Larger scale testing will be conducted during the BFS targeting increased metal recoveries. (Q2 2019).

- Power pricing: Power represents 22% of site cash costs. Focus upon energy storage (batteries), process plant operating philosophies, frequency & grid stability options. (Q2 2019).

- Mine life: Extend project life by treating ore from inferred inventories from known resources and from other sources beyond Thackaringa. (Q1 2019).

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9MKIY99C



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.

COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.



Source:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.



Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. Ph: +61-2-9966-5629 Website: www.cobaltblueholdings.com Email: info@cobaltblueholdings.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.cobaltblueholdings.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap