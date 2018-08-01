Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) June 2018 Quarterly Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Impact Minerals Ltd. (ASX:IPT) (OTCMKTS:IPPTF) provides the Company's June 2018 Quarterly Report.JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT- COMMONWEALTH GOLD-SILVER-BASE METAL PROJECT, N.S.W. (IPT 100%)- Follow up drilling commenced at Silica Hill and Main Shaft.- New prospects identified at Welcome Jack.- CLERMONT GOLD PROJECT, QUEENSLAND (IPT 100%)- IP survey completed and drill targets identified.- Drilling commenced and announced on July 18th 2018.- BROKEN HILL PROJECT (IPT 100%)- Joint venture announced on July 11th 2018.- PILBARA GOLD (IPT 100%)- Sale of 100% of project to Pacton Gold Inc. for $350,000 cash and 2.125 million shares in Pacton.- BLACKRIDGE GOLD PROJECT (IPT 100% and option for 95%)- Option to acquire 95% of 4 Mining Lease Applications and 1 Exploration Licence from Rock Solid Holdings Pty Ltd, an unrelated private company: o $ 30,000 option fee for 18 month exclusive evaluation.o $200,000 to purchase a 95% interest in the licences.- Impact also stakes one new adjacent 100% owned licence for a combined area of 91 sq km and together called the Blackridge Gold Project.- Previous production >185,000 ounces of gold from basal conglomerates from surface to depths of up to 70 metres in old shafts.- Gold nuggets panned from the basal conglomerate by Impact at surface.- Extensive areas of poorly explored basal conglomerate at surface.- Gold-bearing conglomerates at about 100 metres below surface and at least 2 kilometres down dip from surface.- 23 kilometres of strike and 37 square kilometres of prospective basal conglomerate on Impact's licences.- Previous work has potentially underestimated the nugget effect. Bulk sampling programmes required.- Bulk sampling programmes required.6. CORPORATE- Cash at June 30th $3.5 million.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AW6080F7





Impact Minerals Ltd. (ASX:IPT) is an exploration company listed on the ASX in November 2006. The Company manages extensive tenement holdings (>2,000 km2) within Australia featuring significant potential for high-grade mineral deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel and PGM's. The Directors of the Company have extensive experience in mineral exploration and a strong history of exploration success, business development and corporate management. Impact Minerals intends to build wealth for its shareholders through a vigorous campaign of project generation and evaluation with a view towards profitable mining operations.





