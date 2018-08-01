Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) June 2018 Quarterly Report

04:28 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Impact Minerals Ltd. (ASX:IPT) (OTCMKTS:IPPTF) provides the Company's June 2018 Quarterly Report.

JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT

- COMMONWEALTH GOLD-SILVER-BASE METAL PROJECT, N.S.W. (IPT 100%)

- Follow up drilling commenced at Silica Hill and Main Shaft.

- New prospects identified at Welcome Jack.

- CLERMONT GOLD PROJECT, QUEENSLAND (IPT 100%)

- IP survey completed and drill targets identified.

- Drilling commenced and announced on July 18th 2018.

- BROKEN HILL PROJECT (IPT 100%)

- Joint venture announced on July 11th 2018.

- PILBARA GOLD (IPT 100%)

- Sale of 100% of project to Pacton Gold Inc. for $350,000 cash and 2.125 million shares in Pacton.

- BLACKRIDGE GOLD PROJECT (IPT 100% and option for 95%)

- Option to acquire 95% of 4 Mining Lease Applications and 1 Exploration Licence from Rock Solid Holdings Pty Ltd, an unrelated private company: o $ 30,000 option fee for 18 month exclusive evaluation.

o $200,000 to purchase a 95% interest in the licences.

- Impact also stakes one new adjacent 100% owned licence for a combined area of 91 sq km and together called the Blackridge Gold Project.

- Previous production >185,000 ounces of gold from basal conglomerates from surface to depths of up to 70 metres in old shafts.

- Gold nuggets panned from the basal conglomerate by Impact at surface.

- Extensive areas of poorly explored basal conglomerate at surface.

- Gold-bearing conglomerates at about 100 metres below surface and at least 2 kilometres down dip from surface.

- 23 kilometres of strike and 37 square kilometres of prospective basal conglomerate on Impact's licences.

- Previous work has potentially underestimated the nugget effect. Bulk sampling programmes required.

- Bulk sampling programmes required.

6. CORPORATE

- Cash at June 30th $3.5 million.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AW6080F7



About Impact Minerals Limited:

Impact Minerals Ltd. (ASX:IPT) is an exploration company listed on the ASX in November 2006. The Company manages extensive tenement holdings (>2,000 km2) within Australia featuring significant potential for high-grade mineral deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel and PGM's. The Directors of the Company have extensive experience in mineral exploration and a strong history of exploration success, business development and corporate management. Impact Minerals intends to build wealth for its shareholders through a vigorous campaign of project generation and evaluation with a view towards profitable mining operations. Impact Minerals intends to build wealth for its shareholders through a vigorous campaign of project generation and evaluation with a view towards profitable mining operations.



Source:

Impact Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Dr Michael G Jones Managing Director Impact Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6454-6666 E: info@impactminerals.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Impact Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.impactminerals.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap