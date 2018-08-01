Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) Quarterly Activities Report

05:07 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Prospect Resources Ltd. (ASX:PSC) (Prospect, the Company) is pleased to report on another busy quarter of activities.

Summary of Significant Announcements in the Quarter and up to the date of this announcement:

4 April - Completion of A$10m placement at 6c per share to Sinomine and US$557m Sinomine offtake agreement

5 April - Hunter Capital Advisers issues research report

3 May - Zimbabwe Minister for Mines visits Prospect's Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant

14 May - Appointment of Sam Hosack as Managing Director

16 May - Appointment of DRA to provide upfront engineering & design services

21 May - Appointment of Earthmoving Contractor

8 June - Release of BBC Radio interview with Harry Greaves

14 June - Arcadia Lithium Mine progress update in photos

15 June - Arcadia Mine flyover

We finished the Quarter with:

- A$16m cash available to spend on Arcadia and a further US$10m funding commitment;

- Continued interest in securing the balance of the Stage 1 offtake volume along with finance proposals for the Arcadia Mine;

- Additional interest in Stage 2 offtake supplies;

- First mining contracts signed;

- The tailings storage facility cleared, starter pit cleared, working accommodation facilities under construction and the platform for some 5,000m2 of covered facilities being prepared; and

- A strong trading cashflow of some A$548,000 (YTD A$1.496m) from farm sales and currency trading. Gross profit from these activities for the quarter was A$580,000.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S60B03R7



About Prospect Resources Ltd:

Prospect Resources Ltd. (ASX:PSC) is based in Australasia with operations in Zimbabwe and is a publicly listed company. We are committed to creating value for Prospect's shareholders and the communities in which our company operates. Our vision is to build a Southern African based mining company of international scale.



Source:

Prospect Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Hugh Warner Prospect Resources Ltd. Executive Chairman T: +61-413-621-652 Sam Hosack Prospect Resources Managing Director T: +61-420-407-890 Harry Greaves Prospect Resources Ltd. Executive Director T: +263-772-144-669 WWW: www.prospectresources.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Prospect Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.prospectresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap