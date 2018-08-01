Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Prospect Resources Ltd. (ASX:PSC) (Prospect, the Company) is pleased to report on another busy quarter of activities.Summary of Significant Announcements in the Quarter and up to the date of this announcement:4 April - Completion of A$10m placement at 6c per share to Sinomine and US$557m Sinomine offtake agreement5 April - Hunter Capital Advisers issues research report3 May - Zimbabwe Minister for Mines visits Prospect's Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant14 May - Appointment of Sam Hosack as Managing Director16 May - Appointment of DRA to provide upfront engineering & design services21 May - Appointment of Earthmoving Contractor8 June - Release of BBC Radio interview with Harry Greaves14 June - Arcadia Lithium Mine progress update in photos15 June - Arcadia Mine flyoverWe finished the Quarter with:- A$16m cash available to spend on Arcadia and a further US$10m funding commitment;- Continued interest in securing the balance of the Stage 1 offtake volume along with finance proposals for the Arcadia Mine;- Additional interest in Stage 2 offtake supplies;- First mining contracts signed;- The tailings storage facility cleared, starter pit cleared, working accommodation facilities under construction and the platform for some 5,000m2 of covered facilities being prepared; and- A strong trading cashflow of some A$548,000 (YTD A$1.496m) from farm sales and currency trading. Gross profit from these activities for the quarter was A$580,000.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S60B03R7





Prospect Resources Ltd. (ASX:PSC) is based in Australasia with operations in Zimbabwe and is a publicly listed company. We are committed to creating value for Prospect's shareholders and the communities in which our company operates. Our vision is to build a Southern African based mining company of international scale.





Prospect Resources Ltd.





Hugh Warner Prospect Resources Ltd. Executive Chairman T: +61-413-621-652 Sam Hosack Prospect Resources Managing Director T: +61-420-407-890 Harry Greaves Prospect Resources Ltd. Executive Director T: +263-772-144-669 WWW: www.prospectresources.com.au