Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) Clarification to ASX Release of 18 July 2018

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Impact Minerals Ltd. (Impact) (ASX:IPT) (OTCMKTS:IPPTF) hereby provides further clarification and additional information on the details of rock chip samples and historic soil sample and drill results released in the announcement made to ASX on 18 July 2018.The historic results were not previously reported to the ASX under the JORC 2012 Code and further details including previous significant intercepts and results are now provided in the amended announcement attached (see link below).To view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7N8JEIX8





Impact Minerals Ltd. (ASX:IPT) is an exploration company listed on the ASX in November 2006. The Company manages extensive tenement holdings (>2,000 km2) within Australia featuring significant potential for high-grade mineral deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel and PGM's. The Directors of the Company have extensive experience in mineral exploration and a strong history of exploration success, business development and corporate management. Impact Minerals intends to build wealth for its shareholders through a vigorous campaign of project generation and evaluation with a view towards profitable mining operations.





Impact Minerals Ltd.





Dr Michael G Jones Managing Director Impact Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6454-6666 E: info@impactminerals.com.au