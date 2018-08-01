Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) Youanmi Gold International Chinese Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) provides the Company's latest presentation titled "The Historic Youanmi Gold Mine".THE YOUANMI GOLD MINE- Youanmi is one of the last big WA gold mines to be re-examined for production under today's high gold prices of AUD$1,700/oz.- The Youanmi Gold Mine closed in 1995 with gold prices at AUD$450/oz after producing over 670,000 ounces at an average 5.4g/t Au.- Venus has entered into two option agreements to enable it to purchase the Youanmi Gold Mine.- Venus has upgraded all open pit and high grade underground resources to JORC 2012 compliance after extensive modelling of the existing 15,183 drill hole data base.- Further major upside potential has been identified through the concept of developing a single "super pit" over a 2km strike zone (connecting all existing pits from surface).- Drilling has shown significant potential for high grade resource extensions at depth.- Venus holds all the surrounding exploration acreage where EM surveys have outlined extensive anomalies for testing to provide new discovery opportunities.INDICATED AND INFERRED JORC 2012 RESOURCE ESTIMATE - TOTAL 1,190,600 OUNCES OF GOLD** Refer VMC ASX releases dated 28 May 2018 and 29 June 2018YOUANMI GOLD PROJECT FORWARD PLANNING- Complete due diligence prior to exercise of the purchase options- Commence scoping studies on the near surface deposits for the "super pit" concept- Drilling to upgrade resources for planning purposes- Engineering studies for high volume treatment alternative- Pre-feasibility studies and project finance discussions- Preliminary discussions with open pit and underground mine operators- Regional exploration to drill test identified targetsTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q9O087O9





