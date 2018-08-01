Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
General Moly Presents at Jefferies Conference

12:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / General Moly Inc.. (the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN and TSX: GMO), the only western exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, announced that the Company will be participating at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference in New York on August 7 and 8, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce D. Hansen's presentation at 10:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday August 8 will provide an update on the Company, including its copper-silver-zinc exploration potential at its 80%-owned Mt. Hope molybdenum project in Nevada. He will also comment on the resurgent molybdenum market, which has topped $12 per pound on the continued strength of world steel production and increased global drilling for oil and gas. Mr. Hansen will also be meeting with investors.

Mr. Hansen's presentation will be webcast live via the Company's website and an archived playback will be available soon after. A PDF of the presentation will also be posted.

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American (NYSE AMER), recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants and polymers.

CONTACT:

Scott Roswell
(303) 928-8591
info@generalmoly.com
Website: www.generalmoly.com

SOURCE: General Moly Inc.


General Moly Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.generalmoly.com


