Anaconda Mining receives permits to proceed with bulk sample at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: ANXGF) is pleased to announce that it has received the permits required to proceed with the extraction of the proposed 10,000-tonne underground bulk sample (the "Bulk Sample") at its 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ("Goldboro", or the "Project") in Nova Scotia, Canada. In connection with the Bulk Sample, Anaconda has engaged Cementation Canada Inc. ("Cementation") as the mining contractor to assist in the underground development and Bulk Sample extraction. Cementation is mobilizing to site today and will begin development work immediately. The Bulk Sample process is expected to take approximately four months with results to follow thereafter.

"The Bulk Sample is a key milestone in the development of the Goldboro Gold Project, the results of which will enable us to optimize the economics outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, confirm mining and recovery methods and assess the mineral resource around the Bulk Sample. This work will move us closer to demonstrating the feasibility of building a mine at Goldboro. We are also extremely pleased to have Cementation, with its wealth of underground mining knowledge and focus on safety, as a key partner in extracting the Bulk Sample. We believe this has the potential to be a tremendous project for all stakeholders."

~ Dustin Angelo, President and CEO

The Bulk Sample will provide valuable geological, operational and processing information for design and optimization of the overall project in a feasibility study planned to start in September. Bulk Sample activities will involve site preparation, establishment of safe access underground and extraction of the Bulk Sample, which is expected to be approximately 10,000 tonnes. Extraction of the Bulk Sample will utilize the existing decline developed in the late 1980's with minimal development needed to access mineralized zones and planned mining stopes adjacent to existing workings.

Anaconda plans to hire local people and contractors to carry out security related duties, surface clearing, transportation and other ancillary activities. In total, including employees of Cementation, approximately 50 people will be working on the Bulk Sample at Goldboro.

Anaconda is a TSX-listed gold mining, development and exploration company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia The Company operates the Point Rousse Project located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, comprised of the Stog'er Tight Mine, the Pine Cove open pit mine, the Argyle Mineral Resource, the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill and tailings facility, deep water port, and approximately 5,800 hectares of prospective gold-bearing property. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade Mineral Resource, with the potential to leverage existing infrastructure at the Company's Point Rousse Project. The Company also has a pipeline of organic growth opportunities, including the Viking and Great Northern Projects on the Northern Peninsula and the Tilt Cove Property on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

